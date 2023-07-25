Follow us on

'.
'Start watching Match of the Day': James Maddison pokes fun at Spurs teammate
Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur

HomeEnglish Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

‘Start watching Match of the Day’: James Maddison pokes fun at Spurs teammate

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia-Pacific as Ange Postecoglou puts his players through their paces.

So far, Spurs have played one pre-season game, losing 3-2 to West Ham at the Optus Stadium in Perth a week ago.

Tottenham were due to face Leicester in Bangkok at the weekend, but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Up next for Spurs is a meeting with Singapore’s Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, Tottenham’s social media account shared footage of James Maddison’s set-piece prowess.

The Spurs newcomer curled an effort over a wall made up of three training dummies, and into the net via the post.

Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon decided to tease his new teammate with a cheeky comment in the replies.

“Ok now I want to see this in a game,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Maddison quickly clapped back by saying: “You need to start watching Match of the Day mate”.

Screengrab of James Maddison response to Tottenham teammate Sergio Reguilon
© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Our view

It’s good to see such banter and camaraderie between players on social media.

It shows the players have good rapports with each other and that the dressing room has a positive atmosphere.

Obviously fans also get to have a laugh at their idols poking fun at each other.

Tottenham have made a fair bit of progress over the close season, with Postecoglou joining alongside several great players.

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur seen during the pre-...
Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

On the pre-season game front, Spurs have been a bit unlucky with the cancelled game.

Hopefully things pick up over the next few weeks and then Tottenham can hit the ground running in the league.

And how good is it to have such a superb set-piece taker in the Spurs ranks?

Related Topics

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Related Posts

More in Tottenham Hotspur

More in Tottenham Hotspur
Close