‘Start watching Match of the Day’: James Maddison pokes fun at Spurs teammate

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia-Pacific as Ange Postecoglou puts his players through their paces.

So far, Spurs have played one pre-season game, losing 3-2 to West Ham at the Optus Stadium in Perth a week ago.

Tottenham were due to face Leicester in Bangkok at the weekend, but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Up next for Spurs is a meeting with Singapore’s Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, Tottenham’s social media account shared footage of James Maddison’s set-piece prowess.

The Spurs newcomer curled an effort over a wall made up of three training dummies, and into the net via the post.

Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon decided to tease his new teammate with a cheeky comment in the replies.

“Ok now I want to see this in a game,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Maddison quickly clapped back by saying: “You need to start watching Match of the Day mate”.

Our view

It’s good to see such banter and camaraderie between players on social media.

It shows the players have good rapports with each other and that the dressing room has a positive atmosphere.

Obviously fans also get to have a laugh at their idols poking fun at each other.

Tottenham have made a fair bit of progress over the close season, with Postecoglou joining alongside several great players.

On the pre-season game front, Spurs have been a bit unlucky with the cancelled game.

Hopefully things pick up over the next few weeks and then Tottenham can hit the ground running in the league.

And how good is it to have such a superb set-piece taker in the Spurs ranks?