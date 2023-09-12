‘Star man’: National press blown away by £7m Leeds player’s display on international duty

Leeds United don’t have as many internationals as they once did.

Indeed, after being relegated to the Championship, a huge cohort of international stars have departed Elland Road this summer, but there are still a few players who represent their country on a regular basis playing for Leeds.

Indeed, there are still a few internationals at Leeds, and a number of the Whites’ new signings fit into that category.

We got to see one of Leeds’ summer signings shining on international duty on Monday evening as Wales faced Latvia, and according to Wales Online, Ethan Ampadu was indeed the star man for Wales in that game.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Ampadu brilliant

Wales Online named Ampadu as their ‘star man’, while giving him a glowing review.

“One half of an impressive deep midfield duo. Notable how progressive he was with his distribution, feeding Ramsey, Wilson and Johnson in particular with accuracy and ease. Sent Johnson through with a fantastic pass early on. Defensively excellent, too,” They wrote.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Exciting

It’s exciting to see Ampadu shining on this stage after a bright start to life at Leeds.

The young midfielder has always had bags of ability, but after a number of wasted years at Chelsea, we started to wonder if we’d ever see him reach his potential.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go on that front, but, for the first time in a while, we can confidently say that it looks as though the £7m man is heading in the right direction.

Fingers crossed Ampadu can carry this international form over to club level and get Leeds moving in the right direction after a slow start to the season.