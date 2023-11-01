‘Stands off’: Sky Sports pundit slates 25-year-old Arsenal player v West Ham

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith criticised Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes during their Carabao Cup elimination on Wednesday night.

Arsenal were knocked out of the competition at the last-16 stage as West Ham beat them at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of David Moyes’ Hammers, who take a step closer to a second trophy in consecutive seasons.

Arsenal fell behind in the 17th minute due to an unfortunate Ben White own goal. He was on the wrong side of Jarrod Bowen’s corner delivery and headed into his own net.

Then, early in the second half, Mohammed Kudus expertly controlled a long pass Nayef Aguerd, got the better of his markers, and drilled the ball inside the far post.

Gabriel didn’t close Kudus down properly, and the West Ham man was able to slot the ball through the 25-year-old’s legs and into the net.

Smith, speaking on Sky Sports, criticised both Gabriel and Zinchenko in the lead-up to the goal.

“To get beaten by such a long pass in this fashion, Zinchenko gets caught under it,” he said, as per the Sky Sports website.

“Gabriel stands off and puts his arms behind his back rather than attacking it.”

Things got even worse for Arsenal on the hour mark, with Bowen making it three with a shot on the edge of the Gunners box that came off Jakub Kiwior’s thigh.

Although Martin Odegaard pulled one back for the Gunners deep into injury time, it served as a mere consolation.

Disappointing but Arsenal will kick on – TBR View

Not a great night for Arsenal, who knocked out of one of the four competitions for the season to a clinical West Ham side.

The Hammers had just 28 percent possession and weighed in with a mere five shots, of which three were on target. However, it proved enough for victory by a two-goal margin.

That said, the Gunners retain big ambitions for the season. They came close to the Premier League last term and will fancy their chances of challenging again.

Arsenal will also hope to mount an impressive run in the Champions League, so exiting the Carabao Cup is not the end of the world.