Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to make summer move for £35m striker











Stan Collymore has suggested that Jurgen Klopp should try to bring Sadio Mane back to Liverpool amid doubts over his future with Bayern Munich.

The former Reds striker was speaking in his Sunday People column (16/4; page 55) as he discussed the surgery which needs to be done to the Liverpool squad over the summer.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It has been a miserable season for the Reds. The only positive is, at times, it has been so bad that the club’s hierarchy cannot afford to not be extremely busy when the transfer window opens again.

Collymore suggests Liverpool make fresh move for Sadio Mane

The main priorities look to be the defence and midfield. But Collymore believes that Liverpool should also be open to bringing a familiar face back to Merseyside.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It appears that Sadio Mane‘s time with Bayern Munich could be brief. He was suspended this week following a clash with Leroy Sane. And given that he has hardly been a game-changing signing for the Bavarian giants, it would not be the biggest shock to see him move on in the coming months.

And Collymore thinks Liverpool should offer Mane the chance to make an emotional return.

“I’d also have a nibble at Mane, too – after events in the Bayern Munich dressing room this past week – and see if Jurgen Klopp could go some way towards getting the show back on the road like that,” he told the Sunday People.

“Darwin Nunez is ready to take the role of Bobby Firmino and, with Mane and Salah either side of him plus Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as very, very good back-up, Liverpool would only be a right-back and central defender short of a brilliant side.

“Mane still has plenty to offer and if there’s a cut-price deal to be done after he thumped Leroy Sane, then I’d be making the call.”

It is important to note that Mane had probably not been at his best for much of his last couple of years on Merseyside.

And there are signs that the trio of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah could be devastating in the years to come.

Much may depend on how much Bayern would want for Mane. They spent £35 million last year. But the controversy surrounding him may impact any demands they have this summer.

He has only just turned 31, so there is a lot of football left in him. And returning to somewhere he enjoyed such success may be hard to reject.

Liverpool also have to factor in how much addressing the major concerns in their squad is going to cost.