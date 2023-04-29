Stan Collymore urges Arsenal to swoop for 'frightening' 19-year-old Englishman











Stan Collymore has urged Arsenal to strengthen their ranks in four positions this summer.

The pundit believes the Gunners should be drafting up a shortlist of strikers, midfielders, centre-backs and right-backs.

Collymore, writing on CaughtOffside, reckons Jude Bellingham will be “every club’s pick” in central midfield.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, if Arsenal can’t get him, they should “definitely” look to sign Declan Rice.

The Gunners are likely to bolster their midfield ranks this summer in wake of the lessons learnt this year.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been a great pairing in the middle of the park, but both are 29 and over.

Mikel Arteta did sign Jorginho in January, but he turns 32 this year and isn’t one for the future.

In addition, Arsenal don’t have much in the way of strength in depth beyond those three.

Collymore said: “I think a striker to rival Gabriel Jesus and a new midfielder would be smart moves.

“Purely because of how many games they’re going to be playing and it will be unrealistic to expect Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard to play every game.

“Obviously, Jude Bellingham would be every club’s pick when it comes to a central midfielder. But if Arsenal can’t compete for him, they should definitely look to sign Declan Rice.”

The Gunners have been linked with Rice for most of the year so far, and he looks like an attainable target.

Meanwhile, Bellingham was on Liverpool’s radar, but they reportedly pulled the plug on a move for him.

Borussia Dortmund are said to value the 19-year-old at £130million.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Would be nice, but it’s unlikely at that price – our view

Bellingham to Arsenal would be an incredible statement of intent by Edu and Arteta.

Fans, pundits and peers the world over have waxed lyrical about the England international.

David Seaman recently said on his podcast: “Jude Bellingham, every time I watch him I’m like, he must be 24, 25.

“He’s 19! It’s frightening what he’s doing, the confidence that he’s playing with.

“I’m a little bit worried about the massive strapping on his knee, that is a target for everyone.

“But, what a player, what a player! And what a player for the future.”

However, the Gunners probably won’t want to spend £130million on a single player, as good as he is.