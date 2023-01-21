Stan Collymore unimpressed by Cody Gakpo for Liverpool v Chelsea today











Liverpool and Chelsea are going at it this afternoon at Anfield in a tense affair which neither side can get the advantage in just yet.

Chelsea thought they’d got the lead when Kai Havertz scored. However, his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside and Liverpool have grown into the game as the half went on.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, as yet, there’s been little in the way of big chances to score. A few half chances have come Liverpool’s way, with new forward Cody Gakpo among the players to get into decent positions to score.

But Gakpo hasn’t quite got his shooting boots on. And after Gakpo blazed one over the bar from the edge of the box in the opening 20 minutes, Stan Collymore took to Twitter to seemingly take aim at the Liverpool newboy.

Gakpo.



Head over the ball please, basics. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 21, 2023

Gakpo has yet to get off the mark for Liverpool. He was given the start today centrally with Darwin Nunez not quite fully fit. However, Nunez will surely be seeing some action in the second 45 minutes.

Much like Nunez was, Gakpo appears to be struggling to get the level he knows he can.

TBR’s View: Gakpo is offering good options still

Yes, the finishing here was a bit wayward but Cody Gakpo is giving Liverpool a decent option in the middle.

His height makes him a threat but his movement has been good as well. Over time, Gakpo will get goals and at the moment, it’s just not happening for Liverpool in general.

In all likelihood, Gakpo will make way for Darwin in the second period. But he can be happy enough with his performance against Chelsea, albeit it’s unlikely to yield a goal by the looks of things.