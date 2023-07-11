Stan Collymore says Daniel Levy is taking a ‘dangerous’ risk at Tottenham right now

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, and Stan Collymore has had his say on the way Daniel Levy is handling the situation.

Spurs are all set to begin a new era under Ange Postecoglou. The Aussie has brought in a wave of excitement around the club, and fans can’t wait to see him implement his style on the side.

Harry Kane would ideally be the man to build the team around, but Bayern Munich are really pushing to sign him. Collymore wrote on CaughtOffside that the striker should leave Tottenham and move to Germany.

Stan Collymore says Daniel Levy is playing a ‘dangerous’ game with Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have tabled two bids for Harry Kane – the first one was rejected by Tottenham and there is a feeling the same thing will happen with the second as well.

Daniel Levy is adamant that Kane is not for sale, especially for the €80 million (£68.5m) plus add-ons that Bayern have reportedly offered this week (Evening Standard).

Kane has entered the final year of his contract. If he isn’t sold now, he will have the opportunity to leave the club on a free transfer next year, which would be a disastrous financial blow for the club.

That’s why Collymore thinks Levy is playing a ‘dangerous game’ by rejecting Bayern’s offers.

He wrote: “He’s (Kane) got to go. He’s done everything he needs to do at Tottenham Hotspur; there is nothing else left for him there now, and if he doesn’t push for a transfer then I am questioning his ambition.

“If Kane continues to sit there quietly and make it easy for Daniel Levy to turn down £60 million – £70 million bids from a club like Bayern Munich, who are always in with a chance of winning the Bundesliga and the Champions League, then surely he doesn’t really have any desire to leave Spurs.

“As for Levy, I think he’s playing a dangerous game. Don’t get me wrong, I know he’s a good businessman, but unless he takes Bayern’s offer, he’s likely to lose his club’s best-ever player for free, and as president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said while talking about the possibility of PSG losing Kylian Mbappe next summer: “By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen.”

“There is a reason why only Bayern Munich are bidding for Kane – he’s overpriced even at £70m, so Levy should grab the chance to sell him with both hands”

TBR View:

This really is a tricky situation for Daniel Levy – whatever decision he takes will give rise to criticism from one section of the fan base or another.

From a financial standpoint, if Kane isn’t willing to sign a new deal, selling him would be the best option. Losing a player who is worth so much money for nothing would be a disastrous blow.

When you look at it in footballing terms, however, Spurs just can’t lose Kane. He is their best player by a mile and without him, they are just not as good.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Kane once he returns for pre-season and has a chant with Postecoglou.