Stan Collymore says Arsenal have an ‘exceptional’ player who’s better than Bellingham this year

Stan Collymore has been singing the praises of some England players in his latest column this week.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Collymore touches on a number of issues and players when it comes to England at the moment. And among his piece, he speaks on who his player of the season is so far.

And according to Collymore, it’s Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka who is outshining Jude Bellingham at the moment.

Collymore says Saka is better than Bellingham at the moment

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore praises both the England youngsters but admits Saks’s resolve has really impressed him.

“Bukayo Saka gets the nod ahead of Jude Bellingham as player of the season so far. The reason I’ve chosen Saka is because he’s not allowed missing the penalty for England, which is only two years ago, to affect him,” Collymore writes.

“Being a particularly young man, a relative rookie, he’s already being thought of as the top man, the game changer at Arsenal and he’s taking that all on board whilst scoring goals and creating chances. Just brilliant.

Photo by Alex Livesey – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

“I could equally say Jude Bellingham as my pick for the season’s best player so far. What an incredible start for life at the world’s biggest football club. His trajectory – Birmingham-Dortmund-Madrid – has always been forward. That dude has also very cleverly done well to escape the spotlight. He comes back and plays for England and if he plays poorly, he goes back to Madrid and plays well. Nobody’s really gonna care if you play poorly.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“For Saka at Arsenal, he’s still the top man, and he’s still doing it with the England squad. He’s been absolutely exceptional is for me, and I’m really looking forward to him scoring the match-winner in a semi-final or a final which would completely banish the memories of his penalty miss.”

Main men

In Saka and Bellingham, England have two of the very best players in the world at the moment. It’s not even up for debate.

The young duo are frighteningly good and on their day, could well be the players that guide England to that major trophy that everyone craves so much.

Saka is a brilliant player and his form for Arsenal has been nothing short of sensational over the course of a few years now.

Of course, many would disagree with Collymore here as Bellingham is doing so well in Madrid. But the argument for Saka is strong as well, and it’s easy to see why he’s plumped for the Gunners ace.