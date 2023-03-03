Stan Collymore raves about Mikel Arteta's treatment of two Arsenal players











Stan Collymore has hailed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his role in the development of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli hit a brace in the midweek 4-0 win over Everton, after Saka opened the scoring to send the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

That means both men have more than ten Premier League goals for the season and no other club boasts a pair who can claim that.

For Caught Offside, Collymore said that Arteta deserves credit for the progress of the two wide forwards, who are among the best in the division.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Stan Collymore praises Mikel Arteta for development of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

He wrote: “It’s worth noting as well – I think the way Mikel Arteta has developed Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka has been admirable.

“I actually expect Manchester United to draw inspiration from the way the Gunners have handled their young and exciting stars.

“Arsenal’s development system seems to be the blueprint for how to do it right so big credit to them and Arteta for that.”

View Instagram Post

Saka and Martinelli are not just among the best young players in the league; they are among the best players of any age right now.

Martinelli had a bit of a wobble since the World Cup, but is resoundingly back to his best with four goals in his past three matches.

Saka is relentless, and the news that he is planning to follow Martinelli and commit his long term future to the club is most welcome.