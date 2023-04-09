Stan Collymore predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal result at Anfield











Stan Collymore believes that Liverpool will dust themselves down and beat Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The pundit was writing in the Sunday People (9/4; page 62) ahead of the meeting at Anfield. Of course, the stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners in recent years.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But Arsenal are now a different animal under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the table. And for many, the trip to Merseyside represents one of the final major hurdles standing between Arsenal and the title.

Collymore backs Liverpool to beat Arsenal

It has been a miserable campaign for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s men are languishing in mid-table. And a win on Sunday will leave Liverpool 10 points adrift of the top four.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

So Arsenal have hardly had a better opportunity to secure a massive three points.

Nevertheless, Collymore believes that Liverpool will come out on top when the two sides meet.

“I know I’ve written them off in the column, but I think this is do or die,” he told Sunday People (9/4; page 62), as he predicted a 2-1 Liverpool win.

“I reckon the Reds will dust themselves down and pick themselves up.”

It says everything about their respective seasons that it would be a shock if Collymore’s prediction proves to be correct.

Obviously, you can never write Liverpool off at Anfield. But Arsenal have proved themselves time and time again this term. In fact, the way they beat Liverpool at the Emirates earlier this season was arguably one of the first signs that something was very different about this Arsenal side.

Liverpool will not want to roll over and let the Gunners embarrass them on their own patch. And they still have an outside chance of gaining some respectability from this season.

They have transfer targets to prove a point to ahead of the summer. And they will want to gain a little momentum before next season.

For Arsenal, going eight points clear at this stage of the campaign – even if they have played a game more – would be a huge statement.