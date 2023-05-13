Stan Collymore makes Declan Rice claim which will annoy Arsenal fans











Stan Collymore has suggested that Arsenal won’t have the money to sign Declan Rice and he should be looking at Manchester United instead.

Rice is set to move on from West Ham this summer. The England midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, as well as Liverpool, have all been linked with moves for Rice.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Declan Rice of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on May 7, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

Stan Collymore makes Declan Rice claim

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward Stan Collymore has suggested Rice might prove too expensive for the Gunners.

And if that’s the case, he believes Manchester United will get in there.

“He’s obviously in demand and is likely to be at the centre of a summer battle but I actually think going to Manchester United would be the best move for Declan Rice. I know that may annoy some Arsenal fans due to the Gunners being so heavily linked with him, but with West Ham wanting £120m, I’m not convinced they’re going to have the money to get a deal done,” Collymore wrote.

“I’m not saying Arsenal can’t afford to spend £120m, but you would assume that would be the bulk of their budget, so should they put all their eggs in one basket? – I’m not so sure because in order for them to continue to improve, they’re going to need more than one big signing.”

TBR’s View: Money talks

West Ham will be demanding the biggest fee possible and the worry for Arsenal is that clubs like Chelsea and United make things ridiculously expensive.

The Hammers know how many clubs want Rice. And they’ll quite rightfully use that to get the best deal possible.

There are murmurings that Rice prefers an Arsenal move. But that won’t matter if they don’t pay the money.

And with United apparently nearing a takeover, big money signings could well be on the agenda. Collymore, then, might well end up being proven right here.

