Stan Collymore fires Liverpool warning after missing out on Jude Bellingham











Stan Collymore has told his former club Liverpool that they must land a big name in midfield this summer or risk losing other players’ faith.

In a week which has seen the Reds rule themselves out of the running for Jude Bellingham, attentions will now turn to who Jurgen Klopp looks to sign instead.

Of course, we already know a host of names have been linked. The likes of Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and more recently, Alexis Mac Allister, are all being mentioned.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Collymore warns Liverpool

Writing in his very latest column for CaughtOffside, former Reds striker Collymore believes that adding to the midfield is key.

And while a number of names are being linked, Collymore believes landing a bigger fish could prove vital for Liverpool.

“If Liverpool can sign Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister or Mount, Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, they’ll be relatively happy with that. If they were able to get Declan Rice out of West Ham that’d be a particularly good signing, especially if they were to beat the likes of Chelsea to his signature,” Collymore wrote.

“The important thing for Liverpool this summer is to sign either, or both, Mount or Rice, because getting those names would prove the Reds are still a club that is capable of attracting the best players.”

TBR’s View: Liverpool fans would take any of the names mentioned

Stan Collymore does make a point here. In a way, if Liverpool can entice a Mason Mount or Declan Rice without finishing in the top four, then it shows the lure of Anfield remains.

The big question is, can they actually attract these players?

Missing out on Bellingham feels huge. If he’d have signed, others may have followed. Especially in the England camp.

However, if Liverpool do sign Mount or Rice, then Reds fans would be delighted. Sprinkle in one of the Brighton lads, and it’s happy days.