‘Spurs would have more of a chance’: £50m player more likely to join Tottenham than Brentford – journalist

Brennan Johnson is a man in demand at the moment.

The Nottingham Forest forward has caught the eye of a few clubs, and interestingly, many of them are in London.

Brentford have recently made a concrete offer for Johnson, while Tottenham and Chelsea are also said to be keen.

Interestingly, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham have a better chance of landing Johnson than Brentford do as Forest are adamant that they won’t sell to a team they see as a direct rival, with the Tricky Trees believeing that the Bees fit firmly into that category.

Spurs more likely to land Johnson

Jones shared what he knows about the £50m player.

“They have also looked at Brennan Johnson who is a bit cheaper. I think he’s about £50m. Obviously Brentford have tested the water there a couple of times. Forest are adamant that Johnson isn’t going to a team like Brentford because they see them as a direct rival. So Spurs would have more of a chance around that one,” Jones said.

Makes sense

Nottingham Forest did a lot of baffling transfer business last summer, but their stance on Johnson makes a lot of sense.

Indeed, the last thing Forest want to do right now is strengthen a direct rival.

Yes, you could argue that Brentford aren’t in the same conversation as Forest after last season’s performance, but, at the same time, this ban for Ivan Toney could really knock them for six.

For Forest, the more teams in the relegation mix the better, and if they can stop Brentford from improving as a side, they have to take that opportunity.

Don’t be shocked if Johnson instead moves to a more established top-half side.