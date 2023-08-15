‘Spurs will try’: Alasdair Gold suggests he truly believes Tottenham are going to launch move for 21-year-old soon

Tottenham need a new striker.

Harry Kane finally left the club last week, and in his departure, he’s left a huge void in this Spurs squad.

Replacing Kane at Tottenham is a truly unenviable task, but someone is going to have to step up to the place and take on the role as Spurs’ new number nine.

Tottenham have, of course, been linked with a plethora of new strikers in recent times, but one name that keeps cropping up is Gift Orban.

The young Gent striker has apparently really caught Spurs’ eye, and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Orban is a player that Spurs could move for very soon as they believe time is of the essence on this deal as they think other clubs could swoop for him if they don’t push on and get this done.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs to make Orban move quickly

Gold shared what he knows about Orban.

“I wonder if they go for a Gift Orban. Gift Orban we know they like. He’s 21 years old, he can play through the middle, out wide, as a support striker, very, very talented, prolific already.. It’s the Belgian League so you have to have a bit of calm about that, maybe hold fire on that slightly about him being an absolute sensation. I imagine that Spurs will try to do something with him, I think there’s a realisation now that if they don’t do this now others will get in there and get him straight away,” Gold said.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Risky

It looks as though Tottenham may rush through a move for Gift Orban this summer, but they would be taking a huge risk if they were to move quickly here.

Yes, Orban looks a talent, but at the same time, he’s only ever done the business in the Belgian League.

With all due respect, the Belgian League really isn’t up to scratch when you compare it with the Premier League.

The likes of Deniz Undav, Paul Onuachu and Dieumerci Mbokani have all won the Golden Boot in Belgium before flopping in England, and there’s no guarantee that Orban wouldn’t suffer the same fate.

Spurs need to tread very carefully on this one.