Spurs will be delighted they didn’t sign £150k-a-week player after his ‘awful’ display last night – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur will no doubt be over the moon that they didn’t make a move to re-sign Clement Lenglet after his performance last night.

Tottenham had the defender at the club last season on loan and there were a lot of reports over the summer suggesting that they were tempted to bring him back to North London.

Instead, the centre-back ended up at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. He featured in their Europa League Conference match last night and they lost.

It was not a good display from the French defender and no doubt Tottenham will be very pleased that they didn’t end up signing him this summer.

Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham will be happy they didn’t re-sign Lenglet

Last night, Lenglet was involved in a 3-2 loss for his current club Aston Villa and no doubt he would have been disappointed with his performance.

In the game, the £150k-a-week player picked up a 6.4 rating out of 10 and this was one of the worst ratings on the pitch in his squad.

He only managed one tackle and lost his only aerial duel. Meanwhile, he lost possession six times on the night. The media also have him a poor review and called his performance ‘awful‘

This was his first performance for his new club and no doubt it will take a lot to force his way into the first team in the future.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Tottenham signed defender Micky van de Ven this summer and he has already become a player who fans enjoy a lot.

They definitely made the right choice and Lenglet would not have offered them anything better than what they currently have.