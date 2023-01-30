Spurs wanted obligation to buy as Sevilla close in on Bryan Gil loan











Tottenham Hotspur wanted an obligation to buy included in the deal which will see Bryan Gil leave and join Sevilla on loan, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the winger will travel for a medical in the coming hours.

Gil is expected to depart in the final hours of the January transfer window. Despite a bright couple of appearances in recent weeks, the 21-year-old has fallen back down the pecking order in Antonio Conte’s squad.

The arrival of Arnaut Danjuma appears to have been the catalyst for Gil to seek a move. And it seems that he is destined to return to Spain imminently.

Tottenham wanted Sevilla to have obligation to buy Bryan Gil

Mundo Deportivo reports that Gil is set to travel to Sevilla to undergo a medical after giving the green light to a loan deal. Interestingly, it would appear that Tottenham were ready to set the stage for Gil to leave permanently.

According to the report, Spurs wanted an obligation to buy included in the deal. However, it is not clear whether that will be involved in the terms.

It does appear that Gil’s time at Tottenham is unlikely to be a huge success. He is clearly extremely talented. Tottenham paid £22 million and let Erik Lamela join Sevilla to sign Gil. And he has showed glimpses of what he can do for Spurs. However, he is yet to kick on.

What seems particularly ominous is that Gil is returning to Spain. He has already proved himself in La Liga. And thus, it is hard to see what he can go on and prove with Jorge Sampaoli’s side.

A Premier League loan would have arguably been better for the forward. That would have surely been a better stage for Gil if he still hopes to make the grade at Tottenham.