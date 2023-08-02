Spurs want homegrown £50m forward who’s an ‘investment for the future’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to forward Brennan Johnson this summer transfer window and a report has shared the details as to why they want to sign him.

It has been reported by The Athletic that Tottenham would like to sign Johnson this summer as they continue their rebuild ahead of next season.

Now, a new report from The Athletic has detailed the reasons as to why they are fancying signing Johnson.

Apparently, Spurs are wanting him due to the fact that he is a homegrown player and also due to the fact that he is ‘an investment for the future’.

The fact that he is homegrown is a ‘significant lure’ for Spurs and apparently even more so if Harry Kane leaves this summer.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spurs want to sign Brennan Johnson

The ‘complete‘ forward enjoyed his first Premier League campaign last season as he managed eight goals. The 22 year-old looks to have top potential.

If Spurs do desperately want him then they are going to have to pay a big price for the Welsh international this summer.

Reports claim that Nottingham Forest want around £50million for the forward should they allow him to leave during the transfer window.

With so much happening at Spurs this summer, it is no shock to see them look to top talent who can also be a future investement.

Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Johnson would definitely add some good depth to the Spurs squad and could be a player for many seasons should he join.

Despite his quality, £50million seems very steep for a forward who has only played one season of top-flight football. It may be best to wait to see if he can be consistent.