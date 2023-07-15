Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Lille’s Jonathan David amid uncertainty over Harry Kane’s Spurs future.

This is according to L’Equipe, who have claimed that Spurs are keeping an eye on the prolific Canada international.

Tottenham have had a great transfer window so far, signing Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In addition, Spurs have made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent, and Ange Postecoglou is now in the dugout.

However, Tottenham have the pressing matter of trying to sort out Kane’s future at N17.

In case the Spurs talisman leaves, then David is apparently in Postecoglou’s sights as a potential replacement.

Get Football News France has reported that Lille have set his price tag at around €60million (£52million).

Our view

Although no Spurs fan will want to lose Kane to another club, David would be a pretty good replacement.

At just 23 years of age, he has already clocked up an impressive tally of appearances and goals at the highest level.

David has 58 goals and nine assists from 136 Lille appearances, and 24 goals from just 40 caps for Canada.

His efforts helped the French side win the Ligue 1 title in 2021, no mean feat when up against the PSG juggernaut.

In addition, David has played at the World Cup and in the Champions League and Europa League.

Photo by Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The Ligue 1 website described him as ‘one of Europe’s hottest goalscoring properties’ in 2022.

David has only got better and better since then, and with Lille reportedly looking to cash in, Spurs should swoop.