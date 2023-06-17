The latest reports are suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ligue 1 midfielder Maxence Caqueret, but they are not the only club involved.

According to FootMercato, Maxence Caqueret is on the shortlist for two clubs in Europe. One of the teams is Tottenham, meanwhile, the other is Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

For now, the report suggests that the Premier League club may settle for other targets first. Despite this, they may have to turn their attention to Caqueret.

With Spurs under a new manager, there will no doubt be a lot of players identified to see who fits the profile of Ange Postecoglou more.

(Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tottenham shortlist Maxence Caqueret

The 23 year-old, who is reportedly on £49,000-a-week, would be a very decent signing for the North London side.

Caqueret is a central midfielder who has made 19 appearances for the France U21 team.

He had a very good season in Ligue 1 this campaign as he played 36 games this season. During these matches, Caqueret managed four goals and seven assists.

Scouting website Breaking the Lines deemed him ‘immense’ and ‘one of the best pressers in Europe’ back in 2021.

With the player being a very good all-round midfielder who can defend and attack, Spurs could most definitely gain an advantage by signing him.

They need to massively rebuild. Finishing eighth in the Premier League is not good enough. They spend a lot and they aim to be battling for a top four spot.

There will be a lot of pressure on Postecoglou to make sure the club do not miss out on European qualification again.

With no European matches next season, they will have a much better chance to finish higher up the league or even win a trophy.