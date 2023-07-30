Spurs waiting for ‘phenomenal’ player’s escape clause to kick in next week; Newcastle also admirers

Newcastle United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in showing interest in Ashley Phillips, but Spurs are hoping that they could yet land the young defender for just £2 million.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (30/7; page 59), which notes that Blackburn Rovers are currently demanding £9.45 million for the ‘phenomenal‘ 18-year-old.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It is something of a surprise that Ashley Phillips remains a Blackburn player at this stage of the window. As reported by The Athletic, Spurs thought that they had reached an agreement to sign Phillips earlier in the summer.

Newcastle also keen on Phillips, but Tottenham waiting for £2 million clause to kick on

However, Rovers are now demanding close to £10 million for the teenager.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

But it seems that Tottenham’s patience may be rewarded – if another side does not make a move first.

The Sun on Sunday (30/7; page 59) reports that a £2 million escape clause kicks in on Friday, so Tottenham could yet land the youngster for a bargain fee.

The report notes that there has been interest from Newcastle in Phillips. So perhaps there may still be a chance that another club could make their move in the coming days. However, it is claimed that no club has made a better offer than what Tottenham will pay so far.

Phillips meanwhile, is unlikely to feature for Blackburn while he remains at Ewood Park in this window. There are obviously concerns over any potential injuries he may suffer.

If Tottenham are confident that they are the only side with a serious chance of signing Phillips, it does make sense to wait until that escape clause comes alive.

It may perhaps be in Blackburn’s best interests to try and see if a compromise can be reached before then. There is a big difference between what £9.45 million and £2 million can do for their transfer budget.

But the good news for Ange Postecoglou is that the end of this particular saga may be in sight – again.