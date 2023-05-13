Spurs spoke to Champions League winner amid Julian Nagelsmann snub - report











Many Tottenham Hotspur fans are reeling in wake of the news that Spurs are no longer considering Julian Nagelsmann.

Spurs were heavily linked with the 37-year-old over the past few weeks in wake of Antonio Conte’s departure.

With Bayern Munich relieving Nagelsmann of his duties, it looked as though there was an opportunity for Spurs to land him.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, reports from leading outlets started doing the rounds claiming Tottenham had never even held talks with Nagelsmann.

There are conflicting reports on this front. 90Min, for example, claimed that Spurs had held initial talks with the German.

They report that Tottenham are now ‘no longer considering him for the gig’, and have other targets in mind.

Another manager Spurs have reportedly spoken to is former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique.

However, this lead appears to have fizzled out too.

‘Luis Enrique previously sat down with Spurs but negotiations have not progressed,’ wrote 90Min.

So, who is actually still in contention for the Tottenham job?

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick all have admirers within the club, according to 90Min.

Likewise, out-of-work managers Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are ‘held in similar regard’.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Our view

Luis Enrique would’ve been a good shout for Tottenham, as he’s an experienced manager with a proven record.

He has won the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Spanish cups with Barcelona, and also managed Spain.

In 2015, he won the FIFA World Coach of the Year award following his efforts with the Camp Nou giants.

It’s a shame talks didn’t go further (or were there ever any talks? At this point, who knows any more).

Let’s see how this whole saga unfolds, and continues to unfold.

Surely by this point, Spurs fans will just want any half-decent option in to be able to actually start rebuilding.