Spurs should sign ‘fantastic’ forward who was on Ballon d’Or list in 2019; he’s now a free agent – TBR View

There has been some huge news around the future of Dusan Tadic and Tottenham Hotspur should now look to take advantage of the situation and sign him.

It was recently made official that the player had left Ajax. Fabrizio Romano reported that this only happened due to a formal request by the player to terminate his contract. Now Spurs should look to make a move.

More reports shared that the reason behind his decision is due to the fact that he was not happy with the recruitment policy of the club.

This is big news and fans of the Premier League will already know him quite well from his days playing with Southampton.

Tottenham should look to sign Tadic

Spurs should definitely look to sign Dusan Tadic now that he is a free agent.

Despite the ‘fantastic‘ player being 34 years old, he still plays at a very high level and he could definitely add some great depth to the Spurs squad.

Over the years, Tadic has won six trophies and also picked up many Player of the Year awards along the way. His record at the club he just left, Ajax, speaks for itself.

In his 241 appearances, Tadic managed to score 105 goals and pick up 112 assists. 13 of these goals and 21 of these assists last season.

This highlights how he is still a top player and no doubt he is someone that Ajax will massively miss next season in Holland.

Tadic was on around £58k-a-week at Ajax and no doubt this is a wage that Spurs can meet. Tadic is also very versatile. The winger can also play as a centre-forward and as an attacking midfielder.

With winning experience, an eye for goal and versatility, it feels like Spurs signing Tadic as a free agent should be a no-brainer.