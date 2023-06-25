Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Cameron Carter-Vickers.

According to the Sunday People (25/6; page 61), new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is eyeing the Celtic ace.

Tottenham are currently in the process of adding to their ranks ahead of a season in which they must do better.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou swapped Celtic for Spurs this summer and he’s apparently casting an eye on players from his former club.

Along with Carter-Vickers, the Tottenham boss is apparently also looking at Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

Carter-Vickers was previously on the books at Spurs after coming through the ranks at N17.

However, most of his time on the Tottenham books was actually spent away on loan.

Indeed, Spurs only sold Carter-Vickers last year after he impressed Celtic on loan in 2021-22.

The 25-year-old has been a powerhouse for the Hoops, helping them win five trophies in the past two seasons.

Carter-Vickers has also won 12 caps for the United States and made one appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

‘He’s not afraid’

Carter-Vickers was often backed for success at Tottenham, earning praise from his peers.

For instance, Jan Vertonghen said to ESPN back in 2016: “He’s still young but he’s an absolute beast.

“He’s a real defender. He’s strong one-on-one, in the air, he’s not afraid and he can play from the back.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The fact Tottenham had Carter-Vickers on their books for so long suggests they hoped he could make it.

In the end, Spurs opted to sell him after he impressed at Celtic on loan, and he has gone from strength to strength.

It remains to be seen whether Carter-Vickers would be willing to return to Spurs after failing to break through.

Obviously the key factor in this would be Postecoglou, who knows the player very well.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, as this looks like a promising lead.