Spurs reportedly want to sign player Mauricio Pochettino backed to become ‘the best’ PL star in his position

Tottenham Hotspur have got the ball rolling on summer transfers now they’ve got a new manager in the dugout.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has overseen the imminent arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

This is likely only the beginning for Tottenham as they look to bolster their ranks after an underwhelming season.

With Postecoglou joining Spurs from Celtic, the belief is that he’ll try to bring some of his former Bhoys to N17.

One of those is said to be Cameron Carter-Vickers, who Tottenham sold to the Parkhead side just 12 months ago.

According to the Sunday People (25/6; page 61), Postecoglou is eyeing the United States international defender.

Along with Carter-Vickers, the Tottenham boss is apparently also looking at Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

Pochettino praise

There will no doubt be a fair few Tottenham fans who’ll roll their eyes at the prospect of signing a player they sold just 12 months ago.

Not because he’s not good; far from it. He is an outstanding defender who has helped Celtic return to their serial-winning best.

It’s more the idea that Spurs had him on their books for years, sold him for cheap, and now face the prospect of spending many more millions to re-sign him.

Nonetheless, things had to happen the way they did to come to this point. Carter-Vickers needed that move to Celtic to really fulfil his potential.

The 25-year-old was routinely tipped for big things, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino backing him to become a star.

As per a football.london article from 2017, Pochettino said Carter-Vickers had the potential to become “the best defender in England”.

Sadly, things didn’t quite go to plan for Carter-Vickers at Tottenham, and sadly his club career stagnated for a while.

Things have changed now. Postecoglou is at the helm of Spurs and he knows exactly how good the defender is.

Carter-Vickers has arguably become the best defender in Scotland. If Postecoglou brings him back to the Premier League, maybe he can go on to fulfil Pochettino’s prediction.