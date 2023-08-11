Spurs reportedly want ‘incredible’ £18m striker as Kane replacement, imagine him and Son – TBR View

It looks like Harry Kane is leaving Tottenham Hotspur and one of the strikers they are linked with to replace him would be amazing with Son Heung-min.

Tottenham have reportedly allowed Kane to move to Bayern Munich. Now they desperately need to find a replacement for him.

They have been linked with exciting attacking prospect Gift Orban and a recent report from The Daily Mail said: “Tottenham have been busy assessing forward options to fill the void Kane will leave. Gift Orban of Gent is another thought to be under consideration.”

The young forward has already made huge waves in the football world and is highly-rated. Combined with Son, the two could be a lethal pairing.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Orban would be perfect alongside Son

The ‘incredible’ 21-year-old is highly-rated and set a new record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA club competitions. Salah was the record-holder beforehand when he managed to score three in six minutes and 12 seconds.

With the pace of both Son and Orban, the pair would terrify many defences. Both are also extremely prolific. Son’s great eye for goal has been proven in the Premier League for many years. The player could reportedly leave for around £18million.

Meanwhile, Orban has 25 goals in 25 matches for Gent. Being able to do this for any professional team shows that a player is a prolific.

This, combined with the fact that he is still so young emphasises that he would be a great player for the present and for the future at Spurs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It is also really exciting to see Spurs under a new attacking and progressive manager in Ange Postecoglou next season.

The Australian manager could no doubt get the best out of Orban and it would be great to see him link up with the South Korea international.