Spurs reportedly trying for 47-year-old boss who's created 'lethal' attacking team

Tottenham Hotspur fans will no doubt be desperate for the 2022-23 campaign to be over.

Spurs have no permanent manager, no director of football, and no Champions League to look forward to.

Indeed, Tottenham might not even get the Europa League, with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brighton in fine form.

In addition, Julian Nagelsmann is no longer (or never was, depending on which source you read) in contention for the Spurs job.

However, there are numerous other managers’ names doing the rounds, and a fairly new one has cropped up recently.

According to FC Inter News, Tottenham have set their sights on Simone Inzaghi.

Spurs have reportedly got in contact with agent Tullio Tinti to survey his client’s situation ahead of next season.

Inzaghi replaced Conte at Inter Milan back in the summer of 2021, four months before he took the Tottenham job.

The 47-year-old steered his side to within a whisker of the Serie A title, finishing two points behind AC Milan.

This season, Inter have one foot in the Champions League final, having beaten AC Milan in the first leg.

‘One of Europe’s most attacking outfits’

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines discussed Inzaghi’s sterling work at Inter in January last year.

They described the Nerazzurri as ‘one of the most lethal attacking teams in Europe’.

‘In just six months, Simone Inzaghi has turned Antonio Conte’s defensive dynasty into one of Europe’s most attacking outfits,’ they wrote.

‘Known for their lethal counter-attacks, Inzaghi has evolved Inter Milan into a possession-based, attacking unit, placing their side amongst the most exciting teams to watch this season.’

It’s no surprise that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly interested in the Italian, given what he has achieved with the blue side of Milan.

While the Nagelsmann news is a blow, Inzaghi could be a good shout for Tottenham. Let’s see what happens with this one.