Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights once again on Sofyan Amrabat.

Links between Spurs and the Morocco international go back a number of years.

Now, with the transfer window looming, Tottenham are apparently looking to him once again.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Foot Mercato claims Spurs are ‘trying to overtake the competition’ in the race for the Fiorentina ace.

Tottenham are up against Barcelona, who are believed to be frontrunners for Amrabat’s services.

Xavi has reportedly spoken to the 26-year-old already as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

However, Barca’s continued financial issues mean a move for Amrabat isn’t as straightforward as they’d like.

With that in mind, Tottenham may well fancy their chances of finally bringing a long-time target to N17.

In addition, Spurs may not even have to pay too much for Amrabat.

Fiorentina reportedly want €25-30million (around £22-26million) for their midfielder.

‘Mightily impressive’

Although links between Tottenham and Amrabat go back a while, this summer could be a good time for him to move.

Spurs are in need of bolstering their ranks in wake of a particularly disappointing season in which they finished eighth.

Meanwhile, Amrabat is in his prime, and has proven himself for club and country.

He helped Fiorentina reach the Europa Conference League final, and in December, he steered Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals.

Indeed, Football Transfers described him as the “World Cup’s best midfielder”, and there was certainly a good case for it.

‘Amrabat has been arguably the best central midfielder at the 2022 World Cup,’ they wrote.

‘And the key player for a Morocco team that have stunned everyone in reaching the semi-finals.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

‘He produced world-class displays in the victories over Belgium in the groups, Spain in the last-16 and Portugal in the quarter-final.

‘His partnership with another breakout star in Azzedine Ounahi has been mightily impressive.’

There have also been comparisons between Amrabat and Busquets, one which Football Talent Scout made all of 10 years ago.

All in all, Amrabat seems like a good shout for Spurs.