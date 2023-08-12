The white half of north London are in mourning as Harry Kane’s departure has finally been confirmed.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Tottenham right now. Spurs have just received £100m for their star striker, and that means a spending spree could be on the cards.

Tottenham now have cash to play with in this summer transfer window, and here could be a few exciting additions on the cards.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, one such player who could be a target is Crystal Palaces’ Eberechi Eze with the journalist claiming that Spurs are big fans of the ‘incredible‘ midfielder.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Spurs fans of Eze

Gold shared what he knows about Eze.

“Maddison replaces his creativity, but I would say you still need another player in that role. Personally I think you bring in another attacking central midfielder, whether that’s Eze from Crystal Palace. Spurs really really like Eze. I think there will be a big pricetag on him, but if you’re Tottenham I think you have to make a statement,” Gold said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Exciting

Tottenham fans need a bit of good news after selling Kane, and bringing Eze to the club would certainly give the fanbase a real lift.

Indeed, Eze is the type of player you can’t help but get excited by. His creativity and dribbling ability is a joy to watch, and while he wouldn’t replace Kane’s goals, he’d certainly replace his creativity.

Of course, this won’t be an easy deal to do. Eze is one of Palace’s most important players and they will be in no rush to let him go, but after selling Kane, Spurs have the capital to twist any club’s arm.

This may be a situation to keep an eye on as Spurs figure out how they’re going to spend the Kane money.