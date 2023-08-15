‘Spurs really like’: Alasdair Gold says Tottenham love the idea of signing ‘incredible’ 27-year-old

Tottenham need to sign a new striker in the near future.

The north London club have just lost Harry Kane, and his departure has left a massive gap in this Spurs side.

Of course, Richarlison is already at the club to fill that gap, but as he showed at the weekend, he can’t always be relied upon.

Spurs need to dip into the market, and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Spurs do really like the idea of bringing Ivan Toney into this team.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs love Toney

Gold shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ striker.

“Ironically as they were playing Brentford, Ivan Toney would be a great fit for the system. Not now because of his ban, but I certainly know that Spurs really like Toney, I imagine in January that’s something we see. It’s a difficult one, if you’re Ivan Toney can you leave Brentford a month or two after a ban where you’ve robbed them of your time? I don’t know if that’s achievable or not,” Gold said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Great fit

There’s no doubting that Ivan Toney would be a great fit for this Tottenham team.

However, as Gold says, how easy is it going to be to sign a player in Toney’s situation?

Yes, he’s set to return just as the transfer window opens in January, but will the striker feel obliged to see out the season with Brentford after they’ve stuck by him throughout this whole debacle?

Next summer, Toney would probably be gettable, but a January move may not be a straightforward as Spurs may hope.

This is an interesting situation to say the least, and it’s one to keep an eye on as we head into the winter.