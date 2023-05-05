Spurs quoted £35m for striker backed to become 'one of the best' in world - report











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Roma’s Tammy Abraham in recent days.

Gazzetta dello Sport – via Sport Witness – have claimed that Spurs are one of several clubs eyeing the 25-year-old.

Tottenham reportedly had scouts in attendance to see Abraham’s Roma take on AC Milan last weekend.

As well as Spurs, the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly had representation on the day.

A new report from Italy has now highlighted how much Tottenham – or other suitors – could have to pay for Abraham.

Calciomercato.com have claimed that Roma are willing to do business for ‘no less than €40/45million’ (35/40million).

‘Incredible potential’

Abraham has enjoyed a great few seasons in the Italian capital under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

Since arriving from Chelsea, Abraham has registered 36 goals and 12 assists from just under 100 outings.

Indeed, club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has backed his teammate to become one of the best strikers in the world.

“Tammy was very courageous, at his age, having not always played at Chelsea but still doing well when he did,” he told FourFourTwo in December.

“And after winning the Champions League, to leave and put himself to the test, to accept a new challenge.

“I’ve always said that with the right application, work, commitment and mentality, he can become one of the best strikers in the world.

“Tammy has incredible potential. Last season he produced impressive numbers.

“Besides being a great player, being with him in the dressing room is a pleasure – he’s vital for our group.”

Our view

With Harry Kane’s Tottenham future uncertain, Spurs may well have to find a replacement.

And even if he stays, Spurs will need cover for their talisman in case he needs a rest or is injured or suspended.

Abraham would be a good shout for Tottenham.

He heading into his prime years, is incredibly talented, and has considerable Premier League experience.