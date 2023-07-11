Hugo Lloris is understood to have three offers to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with the goalkeeper still expected to move on in this window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which suggests that there is a question mark over whether the Frenchman will go on Spurs’ pre-season tour later this week.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Many have expected Hugo Lloris to leave Tottenham for some time. Unfortunately, the Frenchman’s form has been in decline for some time now – perhaps ever since he signed his most recent contract in North London.

Lloris has three offers to leave Tottenham

It got to a stage last season where supporters were calling for Fraser Forster to get a longer run in the side. Injury ultimately brought an early end to Lloris’ campaign.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham have since signed Guglielmo Vicario. And it seems that it is Forster who is more likely to be the Italian’s understudy next year.

The Telegraph reports that Lloris is still expected to move on in the coming weeks. In fact, he has three offers on the table to consider.

It will be strange when Lloris moves on from Tottenham. He is not the same goalkeeper who established himself as one of the Premier League’s best previously. But his departure will still leave a huge void.

He remains the club captain. And he has been a ‘fantastic‘ servant.

Tottenham are also unlikely to receive a significant fee from letting him go. So there is little financial benefit to selling him – apart from clearing a little space on the wage bill.

It is a shame that Lloris’ Spurs spell has fizzled out in this manner. But Tottenham need to make some ruthless calls to get themselves back up the table.

And letting Lloris go looks to be one all parties seem to be ready for.