Tottenham offer for ‘one of the best’ young strikers around ‘expected’ soon

Tottenham Hotspur may have to replace Harry Kane this summer transfer window and it looks like they could be making an offer soon for Elye Wahi.

According to Midi Libre, Tottenham have placed Wahi on their shortlist and French club Montpellier are hoping that they sell Kane sooner rather than later.

The report goes on to say that an offer from Spurs is ‘expected in the next few hours’. The report seems to claim that he is seen as a possible replacement for Kane.

Apparently, fellow Premier League side Chelsea, who are big rivals of Spurs, are also hoping to make a move for the striker.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs expected to bid for Wahi

In 91 appearances, Wahi has scored 32 goals and has also picked up nine assists. The 20 year-old Frenchman no doubt looks a top finisher and is highly-rated.

Pascal Gastien praised Wahi earlier this year, as per Jeunes Footeux: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

With Spurs possibly losing their best player and one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, it will be hard to replace him.

They have some other great attacking talent at the club, so it seems like an exciting idea to replace the Englishman with a highly-rated prospect, as well as some other options.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Wahi is a top finisher but perhaps not the finished article yet. Despite this, it would be a good signing for Spurs should they make a move for him.

With an exciting attacking manager in Postecoglou, it feels like the attackers at Spurs will shine unlike recent years at the club.