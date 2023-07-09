Spurs now reportedly eyeing £55m star who thought Tottenham man deserved red in clash last year

There may be something of a slightly awkward reunion if Tottenham Hotspur manage to sign Marc Cucurella this summer, following the Chelsea star’s clash with Cristian Romero last season.

A report from Football Transfers this weekend has claimed that Spurs are eyeing Cucurella, with Ange Postecoglou keen to use the Spaniard in an inverted wing-back role next season.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly desperate to offload Marc Cucurella – one year after spending £55 million on him. And it seems that Tottenham are very keen to offer him an escape route.

Could Cucurella and Romero end up at teammates at Tottenham?

A move across the capital will see Cucurella link up with Cristian Romero. And that could be an interesting meeting to witness given what happened the last time the two faced each other.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, one of the defining moments of last season was the remarkable clash between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel after Tottenham salvaged a late draw at Stamford Bridge in August.

That scuffle was so memorable that you would be forgiven for forgetting that Chelsea thought they were incredibly hard done by to concede the stoppage-time equaliser.

Romero pulled Cucurella to the ground by his hair at a Spurs corner. The VAR decided to not intervene and Tottenham were allowed to take another corner – from which Harry Kane scored.

Cucurella subsequently spoke about the incident. And while he insisted that he had no problem with Romero, he did suggest that the Argentinian should have been sent off.

“I saw [VAR] checking for a red card in the stadium. For me it is clear. In this moment, I don’t know what happened,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I have no problem with him,” the Spaniard added. “It’s just one action of the game but maybe it was important because it changed the final result.

“For me it’s no problem. Before the game I spoke with him [Romero]. I have no problem. It’s only one action in the game. Maybe an important action because it changes the final result.”

Of course, Romero is no stranger to these potentially awkward situations. There was the brilliant moment last summer where he met Richarlison again after his move to Spurs, which left many of their teammates cheering.

So it is unlikely to be a factor in Cucurella’s decision if the chance to join Tottenham presents itself.

Ultimately, if Spurs avoided players Romero had had a previous clash with, they would probably limit their scouting pool quite considerably.