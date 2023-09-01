Spurs now no longer selling £27m ace despite ‘several clubs’ wanting him – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur remain busy heading into the last few hours of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly still looking to get a deal for Brennan Johnson over the line.

In addition, Tottenham have shifted several players surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Spurs still have a number of players whose futures at N17 are uncertain ahead of the deadline.

However, in the case of Giovani Lo Celso, it looks like Postecoglou has decided to keep him.

The Argentina international looked set to leave Spurs prior to the Australian’s appointment.

Even as the summer went on, Lo Celso’s future appeared to remain in the balance.

But now, according to Paul Brown, the £27million man looks very unlikely to leave before 11pm BST.

“I know there are several clubs that wanted Lo Celso; it seems pretty clear that he’s sticking around,” he told GiveMeSport.

“We asked Postecoglou again today and the message was that while he’s got a small injury, he’s considered part of the squad now and quite a key member of it.

“He seems to be considered now a kind of backup or substitute option for Maddison in those areas of the pitch.

“So I think he’s going to get minutes this season and will stay.”

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear that Postecoglou seems to be eager to give Lo Celso a chance to rebuild his career at Spurs.

The Argentine is a top talent who has impressed on loan at Villarreal and with the Argentina national team.

And if any manager can get a tune out of Lo Celso at Tottenham, it’s Postecoglou.