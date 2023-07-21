Spurs must move for ‘ridiculous’ £26m striker now to make sure London rivals don’t sign him first – TBR View

Tottenham need to make a move for target Mehdi Taremi now to make sure they do not lose the race to his signature.

Tottenham were recently linked to the Porto striker by journalist Sacha Tavolieri. He claimed that Spurs see him as a potential option if Harry Kane leaves.

The English striker only has one year left on his contract. Reports suggest that Bayern Munich are very keen on him and that he will not be signing a contract at this current time.

With his future uncertain it is no shock to see Spurs linked to some strikers in the current transfer window. Now they may be worried as a Premier League club are interested in one of their targets.

Tottenham should move quickly to sign Taremi

Fulham fans will be fearful this summer as top striker Alexander Mitrovic is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and its a move he wants.

Due to this, the Premier League club are keen to look at attacking options to replace the Serbian this summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast about Taremi, journalist Dean Jones said: “Players often get what they want, I hope Mitro isn’t going on strike to force this (move to Al-Hilal).

“Mehdi Taremi was one who was mentioned to me who we might look at, I don’t mind that at all.”

Despite Spurs being a more attractive proposition for the forward, they will no doubt be fearful as Fulham could move faster to make the move happen.

With all this taken into account, Spurs must make a move for Taremi as soon as possible. Kane apparently does not want to sign a new contract, and they cannot afford to lose a world-class striker on a free transfer.

Due to this, they should sell this summer and make a move for Taremi. They need to make a move sooner rather than later so that Fulham do not sign the £26million-rated ace.

Taremi looks a top forward and is very prolific. The ‘ridiculous‘ forward has a great goal tally and is in his prime right now. With Mitrovic likely to leave, Fulham will act quickly this summer to replace him.

He has managed 179 goals in 342 appearances and this is a great ratio of just over one goal every two games.

Spurs need someone with this type of record to replace Kane so they should make a move as soon as possible or risk losing a top talent.