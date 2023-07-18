Spurs miss out as PL rival’s teenage midfielder compared with Michael Carrick agrees Chelsea terms

Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing Newcastle United youngster Ollie Harrison, but the 15-year-old has now agreed terms with Chelsea.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the midfielder is considered one of the finest talents of his age group.

It is going to be a real disappointment for Newcastle. The Daily Mail reports that some inside the club have compared Ollie Harrison to Michael Carrick. And Eddie Howe had earmarked the starlet as someone who could push into the first-team fold in the future.

Tottenham were keen on Harrison, but he’s set to join Chelsea

However, Harrison has decided to leave St James’ Park. The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton were also admirers of the teenager.

But it is Chelsea who are set to win the race. The report notes that Harrison has agreed terms with the Blues. And all that seemingly remains is for a fee to be agreed, whether that be decided in talks between the two clubs or via a tribunal.

It is an exciting move for Chelsea. The Blues have taken a lot of flak for the business they have done in the transfer market under their current owners.

However, they have managed to sign some seriously exciting young players, including Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka.

It is probably going to be some time before Harrison is pushing for a spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. But clearly, it is a coup for Chelsea to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

It also perhaps highlights how Newcastle have some work to do before they really establish themselves as a powerhouse. Obviously, they did brilliantly in the Premier League last year. And it is well-known just how wealthy the owners are.

But Newcastle fans previously had several years of the club barely managing to bring an academy graduate through to the first-team. So it is potentially going to take time before their very best talents do not have their heads turned by opportunities elsewhere.