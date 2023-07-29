Spurs may have just got boost in race for ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders’ around – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Franck Kessie of late.

Admittedly, Spurs have been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international back when Antonio Conte was manager.

However, Ange Postecoglou seems to also be keen on bringing Kessie to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now, Spurs may have just received a significant boost in their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Tottenham are apparently up against Juventus in the race to sign Kessie in the coming weeks.

Rudy Galetti reported that Juve have made contact with Barca for over their player, who they see as a top target.

As for Tottenham, they are “above all” other Premier League clubs in terms of wanting the player.

Barca seem open to do business. They are “now open to evaluate bids on loan (with buy clause)”.

Spurs or Juve?

Player-side, Kessie would no doubt have seen both Spurs and Juve as good clubs to join.

Tottenham look like they’re on the up again, and they’ve made some shrewd signings this season.

The fact Spurs are in London will no doubt provide another big pull factor for any players on their radar.

However, Juventus are one of the world’s most successful clubs historically, a real giant of the sport.

At the same time, things haven’t been going tremendously well for them this year, and it already has cost them.

Juve have now been kicked out of the Europa Conference League and fined for breaching FFP rules.

As reported by BBC Sport, Juve have been fined £17.14million.

Admittedly, a player of Kessie’s calibre – one who’s used to Champions League football – likely wouldn’t have fancied to compete in the Europa Conference League.

But now Juve have been kicked out of the competition and fined, Kessie may well decide that Spurs are the better option in terms of stability and potential.

The 26-year-old is a top player, who was deemed ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders in Serie A’ when he was at Milan.

Barca may not view him as indispensable, but their loss – and Juve’s issues – could well be Tottenham’s gain in the coming weeks.