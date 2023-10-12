Spurs manager target this summer confirms he met with several clubs before taking next job

Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that he spoke with a number of clubs over the summer amid previous links with Tottenham Hotspur, but insisted that he did not get the right feeling from those who showed interest.

Nagelsmann was speaking to ESPN as he continues to settle in as the new head coach of the Germany national team. Of course, he will lead the side into the European Championships on home soil next summer.

But there was a chance that Julian Nagelsmann could have ended up in the Premier League ahead of this season. He was dismissed by Bayern Munich in March.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

And Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Nagelsmann. In fact, The Telegraph reported in May that Spurs had made him their top target to permanently replace Antonio Conte.

Tottenham summer target Julian Nagelsmann discusses speculation

Ultimately, Spurs would end up appointing Ange Postecoglou. And Nagelsmann remained out of work until Germany offered him the chance to replace Hansi Flick in September.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

As he prepares for his first game in charge, he was asked about the speculation surrounding him in the summer after leaving Bayern. And while he did not name Tottenham, he did suggest that he had plenty of interest.

“Yeah I had a lot of meetings in the summer period as well with a lot of clubs but I didn’t have the right feeling that it’s the perfect step,” he told ESPN.

“I talked to different clubs, but in the end, I also had time to reflect a little bit and make my thoughts about the things that happened at Bayern Munich. I know that I did some mistakes at Bayern, I also know that there were some good things at Bayern. And it’s always like that in life.”

German’s potential snub a blessing in disguise for Spurs

Nagelsmann’s stock had fallen during his time at Bayern. He is obviously a world-class coach. However, there was not the same excitement amongst Tottenham fans as there would have been had they been linked with him during his spells with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

And The Telegraph reported that Bayern could also be entitled to £10 million in compensation if he took over at Spurs.

So Tottenham fans will be delighted that they ended up with Ange Postecoglou. Of course, Postecoglou could have hardly made a better start to life at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is not clear whether Nagelsmann is talking about Spurs in his answer. But if they did hold talks, many Tottenham fans will be pleased that he did not get the right feeling.