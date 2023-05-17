Spurs manager target set for bumper new contract offer from his club - report











Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot will reportedly be offered a huge new contract by Feyenoord as they attempt to fend off interest from the Premier League side.

Arne Slot has received a lot of plaudits this season as he has helped Feyenoord lift the Eredivisie title. They have only managed this twice this century. It is the first time they have lifted it since 2017.

Tottenham are a club heavily linked, as are fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Slot is about to be offered a big contract by his current club.

Feyenoord have already opened contract talks with Slot. The new deal would see Slot earn around £2.5million-a-season.

(Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Tottenham target Arne Slot offered contract

This is huge news for Spurs as they continue their managerial hunt. With the season not over, they have given themselves time to look at candidates until the summer begins.

Tottenham will be able to offer Slot more than Feyenoord, but the Daily Mail says that it’s one of the biggest salary offers for a manager in their history.

Slot, who was called the ‘best coach in the world’ by one of his players, will have a lot of thinking to do over the next few weeks.

He would definitely be a good coup for Spurs.

The last time Feyenoord lost a league game was in September and the last time they drew a match was in February. He has dominated the Eredivisie and this takes some doing for Feyenoord.

There is a lot of work to be done at Spurs, but Slot has shown that he can make a club fulfil the potential they have and get the best out of his players. It will be a very tense summer for Spurs fans.

(Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images)