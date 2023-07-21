Spurs lose £10.5m race to sign one of world’s best young strikers to club managed by Arsenal legend

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been eyeing Sturm Graz striker Emanuel Emegha this summer.

However, the report that has made this claim has also revealed that Spurs have actually lost the race to sign him.

French outlet L’Equipe have reported that Strasbourg have ‘beaten the competition’ of Tottenham and AC Milan.

The Ligue 1 club will apparently be paying just €12m (around £10.5m) to sign Emegha ahead of Spurs and Milan.

Strasbourg are managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who was appointed at the start of July.

Tottenham are currently sweating over the future of Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move away from N17.

As a result, Spurs seem to be looking around in the market for strikers who could potentially take over from Kane.

Golden Boy nominee

Emegha certainly would’ve been a good shout for Tottenham as a future prospect with an incredibly high ceiling.

The 20-year-old is an incredibly talented player who made the top 20 in the latest Golden Boy rankings.

The reported Tottenham target is in 19th place, ahead of the likes of Levi Colwill and Alejandro Garnacho.

Last season, Emegha registered an impressive 10 goals and five assists from 38 Graz outings in all competitions.

He has also won one cap for Netherlands Under-21s, scoring a brace in his one game for the young Oranje.

Whether Spurs were intending to make a move for Emegha hasn’t been specified.

However, they have now missed their opportunity, according to the L’Equipe report.

And to add insult to injury for Spurs fans, he’ll now be playing for a Gunners legend at the Ligue 1 club.

At the same time, Tottenham could certainly do with players who can hit the ground running right away.

Emegha would probably need a bit of time to acclimatise to Premier League football.

That’d be fine if Kane stayed put, but if he does leave, then Spurs wouldn’t have that luxury.