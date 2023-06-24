Alasdair Gold has name-dropped Josip Sutalo as a potential Tottenham Hotspur summer target.

The football.london Spurs correspondent says the defence is the priority for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Tottenham’s defence was particularly flimsy last season, with most of its members struggling at various points.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With Spurs failing to make Europe, a rebuild is now on the cards, and the defence is in line for strengthening.

Sutalo was actually linked with Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window.

Since then, there hasn’t been too much speculation linking him and Spurs.

However, Gold hinted that he could still be on Tottenham’s radar as they look for at least two new centre-backs.

He held a Q&A on football.london, where a Spurs fan asked him about the defensive transfer situation.

Gold spoke at length about Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi before naming other potential candidates.

“Tottenham have looked at Wolves’ Max Kilman before,” he said.

“And (they) have been linked with Aymeric Laporte after he has struggled to get regular starts at City, along with Josip Sutalo and Roger Ibanez.

“Chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini will have plenty of other names lined up as well that fit Postecoglou’s system, using the club’s data analysts.”

‘Josko Gvardiol-like defender’

Sutalo, a 6ft 2in right-footed centre-back, has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

The 23-year-old has won eight senior caps for Croatia.

He helped his nation finish third in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and reach the 2023 UEFA Nations League final.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sutalo has also made 81 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, helping them to three Croatian league titles since 2020.

Football.london described him as a ‘Josko Gvardiol-like defender’.

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout has deemed Sutalo ‘one of the most underrated CBs in Europe’.

According to the Evening Standard, Dinamo have placed an £18million valuation on Sutalo.

Arsenal have also been linked with the player, so Tottenham will need to move fast and hard if they want to sign him.