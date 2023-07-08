Spurs lead race to sign ‘leader’ likened to Jan Vertonghen who wants N17 move

Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

Two names in particular have been doing the rounds – Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

However, Spurs are also believed to be in negotiations over Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson.

There have been numerous reports from Turkey suggesting Tottenham are working hard for his signature.

For instance, Turkiye Gazetesi claimed in June that Spurs had made a bid for Nelsson.

Now, Hurriyet has provided an exciting update regarding Tottenham and their pursuit of the Dane.

They reported that Spurs are frontrunners for Nelsson, who in turn is ‘convinced’ that he wants to join them.

Indeed, Nelson has apparently urged Gala to accept Tottenham’s offer so that he can become a Premier League player.

The Turkish champions are apparently hoping for €25million (around £21.4million) for Nelsson.

In addition, there is also talk of a potential move the other way for Davinson Sanchez.

His name is ‘on the agenda’ for Gala, with Spurs apparently happy to offload him for just €12million (£10.3million).

Tottenham had reportedly paid £42million to sign Sanchez from Ajax back in 2017.

Our view

Nelsson seems like a good shout for Spurs, whose defence was not really up to scratch last season.

He was a key part of a defensively solid Galatasaray side that boasted the meanest defence in the Superlig.

Nelsson’s efforts helped the Istanbul giants win their 23rd national league title.

A scouting report by Medium on the Denmark international was published back in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘great passer of the ball’ who is ‘extremely composed and relaxed, more than comfortable of playing the ball with both feet’.

Nelsson, a ‘leader from the back’, also has ‘fantastic defensive and positional awareness and has great knowledge of the game.’

In addition, Nelsson’s ‘ability to defend 1v1 is superb’, and he ‘is barely ever beat by his opponent’.

On Twitter, there have been comparisons to Tottenham great Jan Vertonghen and Napoli ace Kim Min-jae.

This is just speculation, but if Spurs were to sign Nelsson and one of Edmond Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven, that would be perfect and wouldn’t cost too much.