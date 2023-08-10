Spurs in talks over CL star who’s a ‘hybrid between a 9 and 10’; ideal Kane replacement – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left reeling by reports claiming Spurs have accepted a bid for Harry Kane.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have agreed a deal close to £100million with Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old.

The ball is now in Kane’s court as he has a decision to make – stay with Spurs or make the move to the German serial winners.

On a more positive note, Sky Sports have claimed that Kane is leaning towards staying with Tottenham.

There’s now a tense wait while we see what the Spurs talisman decides to do.

Amid the Kane bombshell, Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers to either supplement or replace him.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently reported on Twitter that ‘Spurs are in contact’ with Porto for striker Mehdi Taremi.

And according to A Bola, the 31-year-old ‘will not hesitate’ to make the move to the English top flight this summer.

This is because he’s always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, so personal terms may not be much of an issue.

As a target, he may well split the fanbase due to his age and the fact he hasn’t played in England before.

That said, there is one similarity between Kane and Taremi, namely the way they’ve played as No. 9/10s.

‘Similar in many ways to Benzema’

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines wrote about this last year.

‘Taremi is, in many ways, a hybrid between a 9 and a 10,’ they said.

‘He is capable of creating chances, attacking space and scoring goals, similar in many ways to Benzema, able to get in behind the backline, drop deep to create numerical superiority in midfield, as well as drifting to the flank to allow other players to move into central areas.’

Taremi hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. Last season, he registered 31 goals and 14 assists in 51 games. That’s almost a goal contribution every match.

And with Taremi’s contract expiring in 2024, Tottenham could potentially land him for a low fee.

As per Di Marzio, Spurs are ready to offer £20million for the Iran international, while Porto are asking for £26million.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. Kane is yet to decide on his future. However, as either a replacement or a deputy, Taremi looks like a good shout for Tottenham.