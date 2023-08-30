Spurs in active talks to swoop for ‘very complete’ £43m forward – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are looking very busy in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Numerous top players have come in through the door at Spurs, while others have left or are set to leave.

Tottenham seem eager to bring in some attacking reinforcements ahead of Friday night’s deadline.

Barcelona ace Ansu Fati is a name that has been doing the rounds on the Spurs rumour mill.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to GiveMeSport with an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of the player.

Romano has suggested that Spurs have held discussions with Barca regarding Fati over a potential loan move to N17.

A deal could reportedly hinge on how much Tottenham have to pay of his reported £199,000-a-week salary.

The transfer expert also reckons that Fati could be open to moving if Barca approve a switch.

“On Ansu Fati, there has been a discussion with Barcelona,” wrote Romano.

“So, they already approached Barcelona to understand the potential conditions of the deal for Ansu Fati.

“We have to mention that Ansu Fati always wanted to stay at Barcelona, so Ansu Fati is still hoping to stay.

“But in case Barcelona will approve his loan move to Tottenham, the player could be open to leaving the club in the final days of the window. So, Tottenham are discussing that.

“The salary is a very important one. That’s why the salary coverage is probably going to be a crucial point in this discussion.

“But, Tottenham and Barcelona are speaking about Ansu Fati.”

Our view

Fati is a player who was tipped for superstardom just a few years ago, but injuries have sadly hampered his progress.

This is reflected in his drop in valuation. One recent report suggested Barca could be content with just £43million for him.

Nevertheless, Fati is a quality player who’s still young and has plenty of time to get back on track.

As per Football Talent Scout, he is a ‘very complete player’ for his age.

Postecoglou is a superb coach and manager, so it’d be exciting to see him work with one of the most talented prospects in world football.