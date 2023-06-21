Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly starting to look for alternative options to David Raya.

According to 90Min, Spurs have informed Brentford that they’re prepared to walk away due to their asking price.

Now, according to a report from Italy, Tottenham have opened talks with Empoli for Guglielmo Vicario.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

SportItalia’s SICafe show, via Sport Witness, carried the claim, as made by journalist Michele Criscitiello.

He talked about Vicario’s future and provided a fairly new update about a Tottenham swoop for the 26-year-old.

“Inter will probably sell Onana. There is talk of big money with Chelsea,” said Criscitiello.

“The Nerazzurri had Vicario in their grasp, but now they are wasting time.

“As a result Tottenham have swooped in strongly on the goalkeeper in these hours, with important money, at Corsi’s house.

“Empoli are negotiating with the English, I don’t know the figures.”

Our view

Vicario may not be massively famous on these shores, but he looks like a decent enough keeper.

The Italian is a great shot stopper and also decent with his feet.

Vicario has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Bayern Munich in the past.

Arguably his most praiseworthy moment came earlier this season in a match against Roma.

He pulled off a stunning triple save, prompting the Serie A website to ask ‘what planet are you from?’

They even posted the clip on Twitter, so you can see it for yourself:

Obviously it’s still early in the transfer window and there are plenty of twists and turns on the horizon.

For Spurs fans who were especially eager for Raya, the 90Min report doesn’t seem especially conclusive.

Tottenham and Brentford are in negotiations, so there will likely be a few stand-offs and apparent ultimatums.

Meanwhile, Vicario looks like a decent option for Spurs too, though Raya has important Premier League experience.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.