Tottenham are in the market for midfielders this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is seemingly Alex Scott from Bristol City.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Tottenham have requested that people close to Scott get in touch with Tottenham if it starts to look as though the player will leave this summer.

Scott has just had a breakout season with Bristol, and it looks as though he could be set for a move to the Premier League very soon.

Spurs want Scott updates

Gold shared what he knows about the youngster.

“They will have other targets from the lower divisions. I do understand that they still have a real interest in Alex Scott from Bristol City. From what I understand Spurs have been asked to keep apprised of the situation. No move yet, but one they’ve told those around him to just let them know if it looks like Bristol will sell and there’s a certain value around him. At the moment it looks like Bristol want £20m,” Gold said.

If Tottenahm truly want to sign Scott this summer they should be making their move now, not waiting for the player’s agents to tell Spurs about a move.

The best way to win the transfer window is to be pro-active, not reactive, and that’s a trap that Tottenham are constantly falling into.

Spurs need top talent through the door no matter what, they can’t just keep waiting for the right opportunities, because sometimes, they never come.

If Tottenham have decided that Scott is someone worth signing, they need to go and get him.