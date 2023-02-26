Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster names PL rival he wishes he'd played for











Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster has told The Times that if he could change one thing about his career, it would be to have played for Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Of course, much of the talk surrounding the Magpies ahead of the Carabao Cup final has focused on who will start in goal after Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Newcastle United via Getty images

That situation will have caught the eye of Forster. Remarkably, it is now more than a decade since the 34-year-old left Tyneside after coming through at Newcastle.

Forster rues not making Newcastle debut

He has played in the Champions League and won various honours with Celtic. Meanwhile, he is now enjoying a run in the Tottenham side with Hugo Lloris out injured.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

But it seems that one career ambition looks likely to go unfulfilled. The England international left Newcastle before he got the chance to make a debut. And he suggested that not making his bow for the club is potentially the one regret he may have.

“If I could have had one thing in my career so far it would have been to have played one game for them at St James’ Park,” he told The Times. “To be a Newcastle fan, that’s every kid’s dream, to play at St James’, in front of 52,000. There as well it means so much being a Geordie and playing for Newcastle. That’s one thing I wish I could change.”

The opportunity has just never quite come up for Forster to head back to Newcastle. When he left Celtic for Southampton, the Magpies had Tim Krul as number one.

Newcastle would then go through those turbulent years in which they were battling relegation and competing in the Championship. And by the time that all settled down, Martin Dúbravka was brought in.

Of course, it is now Nick Pope who has the number one spot in Eddie Howe’s side. Forster meanwhile, is seemingly at a stage in his career where he is content with being a backup at the highest level.

Perhaps it is not out of the question for Forster to return in the future. You would imagine that Dubravka will want to move on at some stage.

And if Newcastle do come calling, you would think that Forster may find it too difficult to say no – judging by his comments.