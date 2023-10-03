Spurs frontrunners in race for £25m ‘magician’ who’s a ‘true entertainer’

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and there may yet be more good news for Spurs and their fans.

One of the most exciting players around could be on the move in the coming months and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are apparently in pursuit.

According to 90Min, the Spurs boss wants to bring Jota to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Better yet, the Al-Ittihad player is reportedly eager on the chance to reunite with Postecoglou, his former boss at Celtic.

With that in mind, Tottenham apparently have the edge over fellow suitors Celtic, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and West Ham.

Jota joined the Saudi Pro League champions for £25million back in July amid links with Tottenham, who ultimately signed Brennan Johnson instead.

However, Jota has not been registered to play for the coming season. Saudi PL rules only allow eight foreign players to be named in each squad.

As per 90Min, talks are ongoing between Al-Ittihad and Jota to find a resolution. He hopes he can be released from his contract and immediately return to European football.

If Jota can leave for free, Spurs are reportedly to be eager on pursuing a move. Postecoglou is said to be really keen on the player.

However, there is also the possibility that Al-Ittihad will keep hold of Jota. Then they could look to sell him in the January transfer window, said the report.

Our view

Tottenham have already struck gold once this year with signing a top player for free, technically speaking, in Manor Solomon.

Now, there’s a possibility Spurs could do it again, it Jota is released from his contract and becomes a free agent.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The £25million ace has been labelled a ‘magician’ and a ‘real entertainer’, as per Football Talent Scout.

Jota remains popular amid Celtic fans after dazzling at Parkhead en route to silverware aplenty.

No doubt having Postecoglou at Tottenham makes the prospect of Jota joining more likely. Postecoglou really is the gift that keeps on giving at Spurs.