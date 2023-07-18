David Pleat has been in Daniel Levy’s ear once again.

The Tottenham legend has had a long-standing affiliation with Spurs be it as a manager, a coach or in a recruitment role.

Despite not being a day-to-day backroom staff member, the 78-year-old still has a slight hand in recommending signings to Spurs in recent years – he played a massive part in getting Dele Alli to north London all those years ago, and according to Steve Kay, speaking on the Transfer Exchange Show, he’s been at it again.

Indeed, according to Kay, Pleat has told Daniel Levy to go and sign Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Pleat has told Spurs to sign Toney

Kay shared what he knows about Toney.

“He’s (Toney) been liked by Tottenham for a while now, and he was recommended to Daniel Levy by David Pleat, who thought he was just the perfect replacement for Harry Kane. When I heard this I thought about it and I thought ‘he is isn’t he?’. He’s the nearest thing to Harry Kane,” Kay said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Not easy

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that signing a player who netted 20 Premier League goals last season would be a good idea, but this deal won’t be easy to do.

Not only will Brentford be less than impressed by the idea of selling Toney, the player himself is banned from football until January, so getting a deal done will not be straightforward.

Even if Spurs were to do this deal, why would they do it now? The window re-opens in January and they can take stock and re-assess where they are at that point rather than jumping the gun now.

Toney would be a fantastic Kane replacement, make no mistake about it, but this isn’t a deal for right now.