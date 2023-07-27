The latest news is not good for Tottenham as one of their targets Elye Wahi is desperate to move to Premier League rivals Chelsea as soon as he can.

Tottenham have been linked to Wahi for a while. Recent reports had suggested that they were ready to make an offer for the player this week.

Despite this, Chelsea have always been in the picture, according to reports, and they are also willing to bid for the player.

Now, news from L’Equipe suggests that the striker is desperate to move the Chelsea and wants to move “as soon as possible”.

No doubt this latest transfer update around the young French striker will be frustrating news, but it is not the end of the world for Spurs.

If they manage to keep Harry Kane at the club, there is no need for a top striker this summer transfer window. Kane is one of the best on the planet.

Pascal Gastien praised Wahi earlier this year, as per Jeunes Footeux: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

The 20 year-old Frenchman definitely looks like an exciting prospect. He would be a great future replacement for Kane but if he doesn’t fancy the move then Spurs will have to look elsewhere.

If Wahi doesn’t fancy the move, then manager Ange Postecoglou will not want him. Spurs need players who are passionate for the club and who will give a lot of fight next season as they battle for a high finish.

Wahi definitely has top potential, but they need more players for the present so it will be great to see where else they could use whatever money they were going to use for Wahi.